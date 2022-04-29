Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Man charged on suspicion of arson following flat fire

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:46 PM April 29, 2022
Fire crews were called to a fire in a flat in Foulgers Opening, off Ber Street, on Thursday, April 28.

A man has been charged with arson following a flat fire in Foulgers Opening, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged on suspicion of arson following a flat fire in Norwich.

It happened in the early hours of Thursday, April 28, in Foulgers Opening, off Ber Street.

Enquiries led officers to arrest a man in All Saints Green who was taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.

The back of the flat that caught fire in Foulgers Opening, Norwich.

A man has been charged with arson following a flat fire in Foulgers Opening, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Wayne Emerson, 35, of Foulgers Opening, has now been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He was remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today [Friday, April 29].

