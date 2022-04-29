Man charged on suspicion of arson following flat fire

A man has been charged with arson following a flat fire in Foulgers Opening, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged on suspicion of arson following a flat fire in Norwich.

It happened in the early hours of Thursday, April 28, in Foulgers Opening, off Ber Street.

Enquiries led officers to arrest a man in All Saints Green who was taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.

Wayne Emerson, 35, of Foulgers Opening, has now been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He was remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today [Friday, April 29].

