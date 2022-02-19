News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Man charged in connection with St Benedicts Street burglary

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:29 AM February 19, 2022
A man has been charged in connection with a burglary in St Benedicts Street, Norwich

A man has been charged in connection with a burglary in St Benedicts Street. - Credit: Google

A man has been charged in connection with a burglary at a Norwich business.

On Wednesday, February 16, a business located in St Benedicts Street was broken into at 11.50pm and £200 was stolen.

Wayne Robertson, aged 42 and of no fixed abode, has been charged with burglary in connection with the incident.

He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Norwich Crown Court on March 18, 2022.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A boat called Utopia has been moored in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictured inset is Mark Appel of Bishy Barney Day Boats

Battle over 'eyesore' boat moored in river beauty spot

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Traffic chaos on Dereham Road due to the closure of Sweetbriar Road because of a burst water main.

Norwich Live News | Video

Drivers urged to avoid busy city road due to flooding

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Smyths in Longwater in Costessey near Norwich will be giving away free LEGO this weekend.

Smyths Toys near Norwich to give out free LEGO to customers

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The southern part of the affected area which covers central Norwich, Cringleford, Catton and Hellesdon.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Water returns for homes in and around Norwich

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon