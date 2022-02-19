Man charged in connection with St Benedicts Street burglary

A man has been charged in connection with a burglary in St Benedicts Street. - Credit: Google

A man has been charged in connection with a burglary at a Norwich business.

On Wednesday, February 16, a business located in St Benedicts Street was broken into at 11.50pm and £200 was stolen.

Wayne Robertson, aged 42 and of no fixed abode, has been charged with burglary in connection with the incident.

He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Norwich Crown Court on March 18, 2022.

