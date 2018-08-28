Search

Man charged with possessing cocaine, cannabis and heroin with intent to supply and a knife

PUBLISHED: 19:04 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:04 15 November 2018

Picture: Ian Burt.

A man in Norwich has been charged after being found in possession of class A drugs with intent to supply while also carrying cannabis and a knife.

He was found in possession of crack cocaine and heroin with the intent to supply, police have said.

The man was also found carrying cannabis and a knife.

He has since been remanded in custody by Norfolk Police.

More information as it comes.

