Man charged with possessing cocaine, cannabis and heroin with intent to supply and a knife

Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

A man in Norwich has been charged after being found in possession of class A drugs with intent to supply while also carrying cannabis and a knife.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A male has been charged and remanded today for being in possession of a knife, possession of crack and heroin with intent to supply, and possession of cannabis. Another knife off the streets. #NPT #PC833 pic.twitter.com/bAti8Bfjnk — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) November 15, 2018

He was found in possession of crack cocaine and heroin with the intent to supply, police have said.

The man was also found carrying cannabis and a knife.

He has since been remanded in custody by Norfolk Police.

More information as it comes.