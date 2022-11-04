Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man charged over assault on police and drug dealing

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:27 PM November 4, 2022
Police officers

A man has been charged with drug dealing and attacking a police officer in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged in connection with drug dealing and an assault on a police officer in Norwich.

Officers were on patrol on Wednesday, November 2, at about 12.55pm around Rosary Road, Eleanor Road and Hill House Road, following reports from residents of drug dealing in the area.

While on patrol officers detained a 21-year-old man in St Leonards Road.

He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and assaulting a police officer and taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.

The following day, Andrew Mutoti, age 21, of no fixed address, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, November 4).

