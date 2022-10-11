Man in 30s pleads guilty to offences in city centre street

A man was arrested in Orford Place on Sunday, October 9 - Credit: David Cross

A homeless man has been charged for a number of offences in the city centre over the weekend.

Police were on patrol in the city centre on Sunday when they were called into action in Orford Place at around 3pm.

Jamie Edwards, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged with three counts of assault, two counts of theft and one of obstruction.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.

The defendant pleaded guilty to all offences and has been given conditional bail to attend Norwich Magistrates' Court on Thursday, November 3 for sentence.

His bail conditions are not to enter Norwich as defined by the inner ring road except to attend solicitors and to engage with Change Grow Live and probation by prior appointment.

Officers thanked members of the public who helped restrain Edwards in a tweet posted on Sunday evening following the arrest.