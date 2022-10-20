Man to appear in court charged with theft from city shop
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A man has been charged after police were called to reports of theft from a clothing shop in the city centre.
Vadim Osipovs, 54, of Langton Close, Norwich, was arrested and has subsequently been charged with theft on Tuesday morning in Haymarket.
An eyewitness has said the activity was centered around the Primark area of Norwich.
Police responded to a call which came in at around 10am.
Osipovs was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning in connection with the incident.
Osipovs is on police bail and due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 12.
Police cars could be seen in Orford Place at the time of the arrest.
Police have confirmed the incident is unrelated to activity in the area in recent weeks relating to a group of homeless people who have been moved on from the entrance to the former Shoe Zone shop.