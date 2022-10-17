Man charged with using threatening behaviour after city road blocked
Published: 1:04 PM October 17, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps/ PA
A man has been charged in connection with obstructing a city road and using threatening behaviour over the weekend.
Police were called to Exchange Street in Norwich on Saturday, October 15 following reports of a man obstructing the road and being abusive towards a member of the public.
Harry Mach, 31, of Weatherby Road, Norwich, was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later charged with the offences of obstructing a road and using threatening behaviour.
Mach will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on December 9.