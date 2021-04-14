News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man charged after blood and saliva spat at restaurant's front door

Lauren Cope

Published: 10:24 AM April 14, 2021    Updated: 10:44 AM April 14, 2021
The incident happened at Ciscoe's on March 20.

An incident of criminal damage happened at Ciscoe's on Saturday, March 20. - Credit: Ciscoe's restaurant

A man has been charged in connection with an incident of criminal damage at a Japanese restaurant in Norwich.

Ciscoe's restaurant owner Ali Zandi previously said a person had spat blood and saliva over the Ber Street restaurant's front door on Saturday, March 20.

He appealed for information about the incident in a post which was widely shared on social media.

Norfolk police have now said Robert Scarles-Cole, 34, of Bowman Road, Norwich, has been charged with criminal damage.

They said the charge relates to an incident at Ciscoe's on March 20.

Scarles-Cole is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on April 26.


