Man charged after blood and saliva spat at restaurant's front door
Published: 10:24 AM April 14, 2021 Updated: 10:44 AM April 14, 2021
A man has been charged in connection with an incident of criminal damage at a Japanese restaurant in Norwich.
Ciscoe's restaurant owner Ali Zandi previously said a person had spat blood and saliva over the Ber Street restaurant's front door on Saturday, March 20.
He appealed for information about the incident in a post which was widely shared on social media.
Norfolk police have now said Robert Scarles-Cole, 34, of Bowman Road, Norwich, has been charged with criminal damage.
They said the charge relates to an incident at Ciscoe's on March 20.
Scarles-Cole is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on April 26.
