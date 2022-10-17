Man charged after bus passengers threatened in Norwich

Armed police were called to the city's bus station following the incident - Credit: Matthews fire photography

A man has been charged after bus passengers were threatened and a woman's phone was stolen in Norwich.

Passengers travelling on the Excel bus from Norwich to Peterborough shortly before 1.45pm on Thursday, October 13, were approached and threatened by a man in possession of a knife.

It is believed the man then left the bus on Newmarket Road, where he stole a woman's phone and, after being followed, produced a knife in Grove Avenue.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incidents and taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.

Marcus Cork, 31, of Northgate, Hunstanton, has since been charged with three counts of robbery, one count of criminal damage, one count of threatening a person with an offensive weapon and one count of possessing an offensive weapon.

He appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Saturday, October 15, and was remanded into custody until the next hearing at Norwich Crown Court on November 14.