Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Man charged after bus passengers threatened in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:57 PM October 17, 2022
Armed police were called to the city's bus station

Armed police were called to the city's bus station following the incident - Credit: Matthews fire photography

A man has been charged after bus passengers were threatened and a woman's phone was stolen in Norwich.

Passengers travelling on the Excel bus from Norwich to Peterborough shortly before 1.45pm on Thursday, October 13, were approached and threatened by a man in possession of a knife.

It is believed the man then left the bus on Newmarket Road, where he stole a woman's phone and, after being followed, produced a knife in Grove Avenue.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incidents and taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.

Marcus Cork, 31, of Northgate, Hunstanton, has since been charged with three counts of robbery, one count of criminal damage, one count of threatening a person with an offensive weapon and one count of possessing an offensive weapon.

He appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Saturday, October 15, and was remanded into custody until the next hearing at Norwich Crown Court on November 14.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Armed police were called to Norwich bus station

Armed police called after man threatens city bus passengers

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Big Boom firework display in Norwich 2017Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2017

Bonfire Night

Big Boom fireworks display in Norwich city centre CANCELLED for 2022

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
1 The Loaning, Norwich, is for sale at a guide price of £775,000

Four-bed home with roof terrace is for sale near Norwich for £775k 

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Squirrels Drift sits off The Street, Bramerton - just outside Norwich

Family home with paddock and pool for sale for £1m

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon