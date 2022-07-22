Man charged with dangerous driving following A47 crash
Published: 5:00 PM July 22, 2022
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A 22-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving following a crash on the A47 near Norwich.
A white Ford Transit van and a blue Vauxhall Mokka crashed on Thursday at Postwick.
Charley Lance, 22, of no fixed address, has been charged with dangerous driving, possession of a knife, driving without valid insurance and driving whilst disqualified.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Saturday July 23.