Man charged with dangerous driving following A47 crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:00 PM July 22, 2022
Police attending the scene of an overturned van westbound on the A47 just after the Postwick exit. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A 22-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving following a crash on the A47 near Norwich.

A white Ford Transit van and a blue Vauxhall Mokka crashed on Thursday at Postwick.

Charley Lance, 22, of no fixed address, has been charged with dangerous driving, possession of a knife, driving without valid insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Saturday July 23.

