Man carrying £2,000 worth of heroin and crack arrested in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 07:03 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:03 29 November 2018
Archant
A man carrying £2,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine in Norwich has been arrested.
The man was detained following a stop and search by a neighbourhood policing team in the city.
Police said he found to in possession of cash and Class A drugs.
Norwich police said on Twitter: “Following a positive stop-search (and a very long shift!) the Neighbourhood Policing Team have charged and remanded a male who had cash and £1500-£2000 worth of heroin and crack on him. #OpGravity #CountyLines #NPT #PC833.”
Operation Gravity was launched by Norfolk Police in December 2016 in response to an increase in violent crime associated with Class A drug dealing.
• Updates to follow
