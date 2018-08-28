Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Man carrying £2,000 worth of heroin and crack arrested in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:03 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:03 29 November 2018

The man was detained following a stop and search by a neighbourhood policing team in the city. Photo: Police

The man was detained following a stop and search by a neighbourhood policing team in the city. Photo: Police

Archant

A man carrying £2,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine in Norwich has been arrested.

The man was detained following a stop and search by a neighbourhood policing team in the city.

Police said he found to in possession of cash and Class A drugs.

Norwich police said on Twitter: “Following a positive stop-search (and a very long shift!) the Neighbourhood Policing Team have charged and remanded a male who had cash and £1500-£2000 worth of heroin and crack on him. #OpGravity #CountyLines #NPT #PC833.”

Operation Gravity was launched by Norfolk Police in December 2016 in response to an increase in violent crime associated with Class A drug dealing.

Updates to follow

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

What is the former Lloyds TSB bank on Surrey Street in Norwich going to be?

The former Lloyds bank on Surrey Street in Norwich Picture: Chris Hill.

‘Dishevelled’ 99-year-old village hall could be demolished and replaced

Poringland Village Hall has had plan submitted to be demolished and rebuilt. The Rev'd Robert Parsonage. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Video You now can go through a Christmas tree netting machine - in the name of charity

Chloe Tucker is wrapped up for Christmas as she goes through the Christmas tree netting machine at Thorpe Plant Centre. The owner is offering the quirky experience for a donation to the Teenage Cancer Trust. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide