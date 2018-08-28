Man carrying £2,000 worth of heroin and crack arrested in Norwich

A man carrying £2,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine in Norwich has been arrested.

The man was detained following a stop and search by a neighbourhood policing team in the city.

Police said he found to in possession of cash and Class A drugs.

Norwich police said on Twitter: “Following a positive stop-search (and a very long shift!) the Neighbourhood Policing Team have charged and remanded a male who had cash and £1500-£2000 worth of heroin and crack on him. #OpGravity #CountyLines #NPT #PC833.”

Operation Gravity was launched by Norfolk Police in December 2016 in response to an increase in violent crime associated with Class A drug dealing.

• Updates to follow