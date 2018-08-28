Search

Police appeal after a man is bitten by a large grey dog in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:06 03 January 2019

Police are appealing for information after a man was bitten by a dog in Norwich Picture: Archant

Police have launched a public appeal after a man was bitten by a dog in Norwich.

On Sunday, December 23, a man in his 20s was walking in the Sanders Court and Camp Grove area of the city when a large grey dog lunged at him.

The dog bit the man on the hand, inflicting several puncture wounds which required stitches.

Now, officers are keen to trace the owner of the dog, which was with a woman at the time of the incident.

The woman is described as white, aged in her 40s or 50s, 5ft 10 to 6ft tall and of skinny build.

It is believed the dog may have been called Samuel.

Anyone with information should contact PC Adam Smith at Hurricane Way Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

