Man bailed as police continue investigation into city assault

Detectives are continuing to investigate a fight that happened in Dereham Road - Credit: Archant

Two men have been released under investigation and another has been bailed following a shocking city centre assault.

Detectives are continuing to investigate a fight that happened in Dereham Road on Saturday (October 8).

Officers were called to the junction with Douro Place at about 10.30am following reports of a disturbance in the street.

Three men were initially arrested.

Two men, aged 34 and 60, were questioned and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A third man, aged 31, who was injured during the incident and was taken to hospital before being questioned, was later released on bail until November 4.

It was initially thought the man had been stabbed however following further enquiries police have confirmed that his injury was not caused by a knife.

Norwich chief inspector Craig Miller said: “This incident happened in a busy area of Norwich and was witnessed by many people.

"We’re aware of footage circulating on social media and we know it has caused some concern in the local community.

“I would like to reassure the community that while this was a serious incident, officers responded and quickly detained those suspected of being involved.

"Additional patrols have been taking place in the area and these will continue over the coming days.

“We would really like to hear from any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police, particularly those with dash cam, doorbell or mobile phone footage which could help with our enquiries."

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Broadland CID on 101.