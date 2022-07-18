Man seriously assaulted outside Prince of Wales Road pub

A man in his 20s was assaulted outside the Compleat Angler pub in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich - Credit: Google

A man in his 20s has been seriously assaulted outside a pub in Norwich.

The attack happened outside the Compleat Angler in Prince of Wales Road at 4.15am on Saturday, July 16.

The 20-year-old victim was treated at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and was later discharged.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Robert Whiting on 101 quoting crime reference 36/54115/22.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.