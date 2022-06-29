Man left with facial injuries after assault in city

The assault happened on Barrett Road in Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

A man was left with facial injuries following an assault in Norwich.

It happened on Barrett Road in Lakenham on Friday, June 10, at 11.30pm.

Officers have since released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police would like to speak with this man following an assault in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Police

Anyone who recognises the man in the image should contact PC Sarah Royall at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/43785/22.