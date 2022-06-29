Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man left with facial injuries after assault in city

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:33 PM June 29, 2022
The assault happened on Barrett Road in Norwich.

The assault happened on Barrett Road in Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

A man was left with facial injuries following an assault in Norwich. 

It happened on Barrett Road in Lakenham on Friday, June 10, at 11.30pm.  

Officers have since released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. 

Police would like to speak with this man following an assault in Norwich.

Police would like to speak with this man following an assault in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Police

Anyone who recognises the man in the image should contact PC Sarah Royall at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/43785/22. 

