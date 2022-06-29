Man left with facial injuries after assault in city
Published: 5:33 PM June 29, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A man was left with facial injuries following an assault in Norwich.
It happened on Barrett Road in Lakenham on Friday, June 10, at 11.30pm.
Officers have since released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image should contact PC Sarah Royall at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/43785/22.