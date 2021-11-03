News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man assaulted and followed in Sainsbury's car park in road rage incident

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:35 PM November 3, 2021
Sainsburys longwater LanePictures:SONYA BROWNCopy:For:EDP ©Eastern Daily Press 2007

The incident happened on the A47 flyover at Longwater Retail Park and the Longwater Sainsbury's car park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A man was assaulted in a road rage incident and then followed around a supermarket car park. 

The driver of a white Ford estate car became involved in an argument with another motorist on the A47 flyover at Longwater Retail Park around 5.20pm on Friday, October 29.

The victim was assaulted during the incident and then followed in his vehicle around the Sainsbury's car park at the retail park before the suspect drove off.

The suspect is believed to drive a red Seat Cupra 4x4.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information that could aid their investigation.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Sgt Greg Struthers at Sprowston Police Station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/80760/21.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

