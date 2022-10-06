Man knocked unconscious and jaw fractured in city assault

Police have released CCTV images of a group of people they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man was knocked unconscious and suffered a fractured jaw during an assault in Norwich city centre.

The attack happened in Prince of Wales Road, close to the junction with Eastbourne Place at about 8.20pm on Sunday, September 11.

Two groups of young men and women became involved in a fight which led to the victim being assaulted.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the assault on Prince of Wales Road - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary





He suffered bruising and a fractured jaw and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich university Hospital for treatment.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with an assault in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

He has since been discharged from hospital.

Police have released CCTV images of people they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

Police would like to speak to this group of people in connection with an assault in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

PC Michelle Crouch at Bethel Street Police Station said: “This was particularly nasty, and I’m keen to hear from anybody who recognises these people or knows of their whereabouts as they may be able to help our investigation.”

Police would like to speak to this group in connection with an assault in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Crouch at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation 36/70983/22. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.