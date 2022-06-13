Man left injured after road rage attack in Norwich

A man was assaulted by another man following a road rage incident in Eade Road, Norwich - Credit: Google

A man was assaulted by another driver in an incident of road rage in Norwich.

The attack happened at about 4.15pm on Friday in Eade Road.

The victim was left injured following the assault and his mobile phone was damaged.

Officers would like to hear from anyone in the area in Eade Road at the time of the incident that may be able to help with further information or to help identify the suspect.

Witnesses can contact PC Charlotte Lilley at Norfolk police on 101 quoting incident number 36/43638/22.







