Emergency services swoop on city centre street following altercation

Police and ambulance crews at the scene of the altercation - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A man has been injured during an altercation in Norwich city centre.

The incident happened in Red Lion Street at 4.20pm on Tuesday, June 14, when two men were seen shouting at each other opposite the former site of Debenhams.

Two ambulances and two police cars were called to the scene, along with an East Anglian Air Ambulance car, and buses were held for about an hour.

During the altercation one man suffered minor injuries.

One witness said they saw a man with a big cut on his head trying to run away from the police.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, said: "Police told me they have been chasing him around the city for about two hours now.

"There was blood running everywhere and he was running through the arcade to get away."

It is not thought either man will face further action following the incident.