Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Emergency services swoop on city centre street following altercation

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:14 PM June 15, 2022
Updated: 3:17 PM June 15, 2022
Police and ambulance on the scene of the assault yesterday.

Police and ambulance crews at the scene of the altercation - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A man has been injured during an altercation in Norwich city centre. 

The incident happened in Red Lion Street at 4.20pm on Tuesday, June 14, when two men were seen shouting at each other opposite the former site of Debenhams.

Two ambulances and two police cars were called to the scene, along with an East Anglian Air Ambulance car, and buses were held for about an hour.

Police and ambulance on the scene of the assault yesterday.

Police and ambulance crews at the scene of the altercation - Credit: Dan Grimmer

During the altercation one man suffered minor injuries.

One witness said they saw a man with a big cut on his head trying to run away from the police.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, said: "Police told me they have been chasing him around the city for about two hours now.

"There was blood running everywhere and he was running through the arcade to get away."

Most Read

  1. 1 Rail services cancelled after person hit by train
  2. 2 'Growing concern' for man missing from Norfolk and Norwich hospital
  3. 3 Woman baffled after complaint over loud music
  1. 4 Park and ride reopens after closure due to Traveller encampment
  2. 5 All you need to know ahead of Elton John's Carrow Road concert
  3. 6 Norwich walkers urged to join the search for missing 40-year-old man
  4. 7 Disabled tenant unable to use garden after spiky plants engulf area
  5. 8 NR3 pub owners open second city boozer
  6. 9 More fresh blood moves into Royal Arcade
  7. 10 City wall to be repaired as 'matter of urgency' following safety fears

It is not thought either man will face further action following the incident.

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Konect Bus will now be operating a bus service running from the airport to the Norfolk and Norwich h

Norwich Live News

'Unauthorised encampment' suspends services at city airport's park and ride

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_broomclose_taverham_jun22

'Wow factor' four-bed home in popular postcode on sale for £450k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A sinkhole has opened up at the Aylsham Road traffic lights. Pictured inset is Kevin Woodcock who lives nearby 

Traffic chaos as ANOTHER sinkhole opens in major city route

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
There have been issues with parking near St Clements Hill Primary Academy. Pictured inset is councillor Mike Stonard 

Headteacher admits parking wars are 'problematic' near school

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon