Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Man punched in the head during Elton John concert at Carrow Road

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:40 PM June 16, 2022
Elton John performing at Carrow Road, Norwich. 

One man was arrested at the Elton John concert at Carrow Road in Norwich - Credit: Ben Gibson

A man has been assaulted and another arrested at Elton John's Carrow Road concert.

Following the rocket man's Norwich gig on Wednesday, June 15, police are investigating an assault in which a man was punched in the head and suffered minor injuries.

One man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly following a separate incident and was handed a fine.

Elton John performs on the first UK night of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Carrow Road in N

Elton John performs on the first UK night of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Carrow Road in Norwich. Picture date: Wednesday June 15, 2022. - Credit: PA

Sir Elton arrived in Norfolk at 2.50pm when his Bombardier Global Express 6000 jet touched down at Norwich Airport. 

Doors opened at 4.30pm, when fans were able to take their seats to eat and drink before Sir Elton arrived on stage at 7pm.

The singer then played a career- spanning set featuring some of his most well-known tracks such as Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting and I'm Still Standing.

Fans of the flamboyant pop star had a long wait for the gig after it was rescheduled due to the Covid pandemic.

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

'Growing concern' for man missing from Norfolk and Norwich hospital

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Yellow and green stripes have appeared on the side of Carrow Road

Norwich Live News

Why are there stripes outside Carrow Road?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Jayne Alexander-Oakley, pictured inset, received a noise complaint note from Broadland District Council 

Woman baffled after complaint over loud music

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Konect Bus will now be operating a bus service running from the airport to the Norfolk and Norwich h

Norwich Live News

'Unauthorised encampment' suspends services at city airport's park and ride

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon