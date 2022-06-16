Man punched in the head during Elton John concert at Carrow Road

One man was arrested at the Elton John concert at Carrow Road in Norwich - Credit: Ben Gibson

A man has been assaulted and another arrested at Elton John's Carrow Road concert.

Following the rocket man's Norwich gig on Wednesday, June 15, police are investigating an assault in which a man was punched in the head and suffered minor injuries.

One man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly following a separate incident and was handed a fine.

Elton John performs on the first UK night of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Carrow Road in Norwich. Picture date: Wednesday June 15, 2022. - Credit: PA

Sir Elton arrived in Norfolk at 2.50pm when his Bombardier Global Express 6000 jet touched down at Norwich Airport.

Doors opened at 4.30pm, when fans were able to take their seats to eat and drink before Sir Elton arrived on stage at 7pm.

The singer then played a career- spanning set featuring some of his most well-known tracks such as Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting and I'm Still Standing.

Fans of the flamboyant pop star had a long wait for the gig after it was rescheduled due to the Covid pandemic.