Man assaulted after getting into argument in city

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:31 PM August 2, 2022
Walks and cyclists on Riverside Walk in Norwich on Easter Sunday. Picture: Simon Parkin

A man was hit over the head and in the face after getting into an argument in Norwich - Credit: Simon Parkin

A man was assaulted in the city after getting into an argument with another man.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, July 22, in Riverside Road in Norwich.

The victim was walking at about 12.15am when he became involved in an argument with another man.

He was then hit in the face and over the head by the attacker.

The suspect has been described as white, of a medium build and about 28 years old.

He was wearing a bucket hat with cannabis leaves printed on it, as well as a black or navy tracksuit.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to contact PC Thomas Smith on 101 quoting investigation number 36/55834/22.

Alternatively, members of the public can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

