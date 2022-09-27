Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man arrested after brandishing kitchen knives in Asda car park

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:26 PM September 27, 2022
A man has been arrested after being seen brandishing two kitchen knives in an Asda car park.

At around 2pm today, police were called to the Drayton High Road branch of the supermarket in Hellesdon after a man was seen carrying two knives and "being aggressive" in the car park.

Officers arrested the man at the scene, but no shoppers were hurt in the incident.

Witnesses report that said people were stopped from entering the store and those already inside were told to stay where they were during the incident.

A police statement read: "Officers were called to a supermarket in Drayton High Road just before 2pm today following a concern for safety of a man who was reported as being aggressive and believed to be carrying two knives.

"He was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and remains in custody."


