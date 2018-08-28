Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man arrested following Taverham vandalism spree

PUBLISHED: 10:34 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 17 January 2019

Officers investigating the incidents have received reports of at least 19 cars being damaged in various streets including Kingswood Avenue, The Drove, Broadgate, Peakwell Close and The Cains. Picture: staff

Officers investigating the incidents have received reports of at least 19 cars being damaged in various streets including Kingswood Avenue, The Drove, Broadgate, Peakwell Close and The Cains. Picture: staff

Archant

A man has been arrested following a spate of car vandalism which left owners hundreds of pounds out of pocket.

Officers investigating the incidents have received reports of at least 19 cars being damaged in various streets including Kingswood Avenue, The Drove, Broadgate, Peakwell Close and The Cains. Picture: StaffOfficers investigating the incidents have received reports of at least 19 cars being damaged in various streets including Kingswood Avenue, The Drove, Broadgate, Peakwell Close and The Cains. Picture: Staff

Police arrested a man in his 30s, on suspicion of criminal damage after more than 20 cars were damaged in Taverham last Friday night.

Cars parked on Kingswood Avenue, The Drove, Broadgate, Peakwell Close and The Cains were vandalised, leaving some owners with bills of up to £500 to fix the damages.

The man will be questioned later today about the incidents.

Following the spree Norfolk Police increased patrols in the area to reassure residents and conduct investigations into the vandalism.

Gareth Edwards, 39, a data analyst, who lives in Peakwell Close, woke up on Saturday morning to find his silver VW Scirocco scratched with an “X”. Picture: Gareth EdwardsGareth Edwards, 39, a data analyst, who lives in Peakwell Close, woke up on Saturday morning to find his silver VW Scirocco scratched with an “X”. Picture: Gareth Edwards

The vandalism shocked the local community and many Taverham residents expressed concern that street lighting in the area was being switched off too early.

Police have urged anyone who witnesses vandalism or any suspicious behaviour to contact Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Met Office issue weather warning for snow across Norfolk

Fresh snow coveres Normanston Park, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Is that Dave? It’s me, it’s Tettey!’ – Canaries players lend a hand as season ticket renewals are frozen again

Norwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann played his part in the club announcing season ticket renewal prices have been frozen for a sixth consecutive campaign at Carrow Road. Picture: NCFC

Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Your home is worth on average £15,000 more if you live in Broadland

The value of housing stock in Norfolk has risen and by more than the national average, new analysis has shown. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists