Man in 60s investigated as emergency services rush to Anglia Square

A man in his 60s was arrested near Anglia Square after police were initially called to reports of a medical episode.

Police and ambulance services attended St Saviours Lane - located just off Magdalen Street - at 7.18pm on Tuesday.

Following further enquires no action was taken against the suspect.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Police were called following reports of a medical episode where it was believed a theft may have taken place.

"A man, aged in 60s, was arrested in connection with the incident.

"Following further enquiries, it was found that no criminal offence had been committed and no further action was taken."

The junction of St Saviours Lane and Magdalen Street in Norwich - Credit: David Cross

An eyewitness said he saw police enter a building near the Anglia Square flyover at the time.

He said: "I saw ambulance leaving with blue lights at about 8pm."