Man in 60s arrested after woman in 20s sexually assaulted in Norwich nightclub

13 November, 2018 - 11:20
Stadia nightclub on Upper King Street. Photo: Google

A man in his 60s has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Norwich nightclub.

Police are appealing for information after the incident in the city in the early hours of Monday, November 12.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was in Stadia nightclub on Upper King Street between 1am and 2am when she was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately.

A man, aged in his 60s and from the Norwich area, has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone who may have been in Stadia in the early hours of Monday morning and may have any information about the incident should contact PC Wayne Gardiner at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

