Man arrested for carrying screwdriver in city

A man was arrested in Norwich for being in possession of a screwdriver.

Police were conducting visible patrols in Chantry Place, Chapelfield Gardens, and Key and Castle Yard, on Monday, November 15, when they stopped the man.

These patrols are a part of Operation Sceptre, a national week of action to tackle knife crime.

The man, in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article after he was found with a screwdriver.

He was questioned by police and no further action was taken against him.

During the week of action members of the public will be able to hand over knives without fear of prosecution.

Police are patrolling Norwich in order to "target and disrupt offenders who carry and use knives".

