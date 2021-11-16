News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Man arrested for carrying screwdriver in city

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:17 PM November 16, 2021
Norwich Police officer patrolling Chapelfield Gardens

Norwich Police officer patrolling Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Norwich Police

A man was arrested in Norwich for being in possession of a screwdriver. 

Police were conducting visible patrols in Chantry Place, Chapelfield Gardens, and Key and Castle Yard, on Monday, November 15, when they stopped the man.

These patrols are a part of Operation Sceptre, a national week of action to tackle knife crime.

The man, in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article after he was found with a screwdriver.

He was questioned by police and no further action was taken against him.

During the week of action members of the public will be able to hand over knives without fear of prosecution.

Police are patrolling Norwich in order to "target and disrupt offenders who carry and use knives".

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Most Read

  1. 1 City preschool confirms permanent closure
  2. 2 New sports hub to be built in village on edge of Norwich
  3. 3 Gang members sentenced to more than 20 years for city knife attack
  1. 4 City street to close for four weeks for resurfacing work
  2. 5 Shop and post office brought back from the brink by new owners
  3. 6 No more sleeping on the sofa as siblings finally bag flat
  4. 7 Norwich traffic update: Heavy traffic in city centre as roadworks continue
  5. 8 Police step up patrols after 'rise in crime' across city suburbs
  6. 9 'Highly desirable' Victorian home to go under the hammer
  7. 10 North Norfolk clothing company opens first pop-up shop in Norwich
Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

These photos show the changes in Riverside over almost 30 years.

Before and after: Amazing photos show city's changes over 30 years

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Captain America's in Norwich has only just reopened after 10 months closed due to refurbishment works and Covid lockdowns.

City American diner reopens after £15,000 overhaul

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The 2016 Ford Fiesta ST-3 1.6 Turbo, owned by Melanie Pleasant, which was stolen from Constitution Hill near to her home

Teacher in shock after Ford Fiesta pinched from busy road

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Sharon Blundell with her husband Gary Blundell, who live on Queen's Hills estate in Costessey

South Norfolk District Council

High hopes for roads and park improvements on estate near A47

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon