Man arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a firearm in Norwich

Published: 10:40 PM October 7, 2021

Rose Lane in Norwich where the robbery took place. - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested in Norwich on suspicion of robbery, four attempted robberies and possession of a firearm with intent.

Detectives investigating the robberies, which happened at the Jet garage on Rose Lane, arrested the 31-year-old man on Magdalen Street in the city shortly before 5pm today (Thursday, October 7 2021).

Armed police officers were involved in the arrest.

The man was then taken into custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he was being questioned.