News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a firearm in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:40 PM October 7, 2021   
Norwich Roadworks: Rose Lane, Norwich.Photo: Liz Reynolds 2004

Rose Lane in Norwich where the robbery took place. - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested in Norwich on suspicion of robbery, four attempted robberies and possession of a firearm with intent.

Detectives investigating the robberies, which happened at the Jet garage on Rose Lane, arrested the 31-year-old man on Magdalen Street in the city shortly before 5pm today (Thursday, October 7 2021).

Armed police officers were involved in the arrest.

The man was then taken into custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he was being questioned.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Food Hygiene Rating

Data

Norwich dubbed 'third least hygienic night out' in UK

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
A "Sorry, we're closed" sign appears on the shutters of The Java Store in Castle Quarter

'Sorry, we're closed': Castle Quarter store's re-opening date in doubt

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation on Riverside Road in Norwich. Picture: D

City street to be paved with special £350,000 surface to help trees

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Transport campaigner John Peacock is angry that the council have not introduced a pelican crossing o

Norfolk County Council

Safety campaigner slams new crossing as 'useless and dangerous'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon