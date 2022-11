Armed police were called to the incident on Friday (November 4) - Credit: Matthews fire photography

A man in his 30s was arrested near the city's bus station yesterday.

Armed police were called to Queens Road, Norwich, at 12.55pm on Friday (November 4), and a man was arrested in relation to a proactive police operation.

Police at the scene of the incident on Friday (November 4) - Credit: Matthews fire photography

The man was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

No further details have yet been released.