Man arrested after air gun incident at lap dancing club

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:53 PM November 1, 2021
Platinum Lace on Dove Street has lodged a bid to renew its licence Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A man has been arrested in connection with possession of a firearm in Platinum Lace in Norwich. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

A man has been arrested after police were called to a Norwich strip club following reports of a person wielding a fake gun.

Police attended reports of a man with a gun in the Platinum Lace club on Dove Street in the city at 11.50pm on Saturday, October 29.

On arrival, officers arrested a male aged in his 30s in connection with the incident and an air pistol was seized.

Damian Gray, aged 37, of Barnards Yard in Norwich, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm in connection with the incident.

Norwich News

