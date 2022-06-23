Man in 20s arrested outside new Tesco store in city centre

Police were called to the Tesco Express in London Street on Tuesday - Credit: David Cross

A man has been arrested in the city centre following reports of a person behaving aggressively.

Officers were called to the new Tesco Express store in London Street around 5.10pm on Tuesday.

This was following reports that a person was acting aggressively.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "A man aged in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident.

"He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains."

An eyewitness walking past at the time said he saw a "commotion" with officers arriving on the scene in vans and cars.

It is understood that it was members of staff working in the Tesco store who had alerted the police.

The Tesco Express store opened at the end of May in the former Laura Ashley premises.

Meanwhile, the former Guildhalll Hill Tesco branch has closed as work begins on a new hotel.