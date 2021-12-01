News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Norwich

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:34 PM December 1, 2021
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of rape in Norwich this week. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A man has been arrested in Norwich in connection with a rape.

Officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team on foot patrol in the city centre arrested a man in his 30s on Tuesday, November 30.

The wanted man was arrested on suspicion of rape and taken to Wymondham Police Station for questioning.

He was later released on bail while enquiries continue.

