Published: 3:47 PM October 1, 2021

A man has been arrested on suspicion of Class B drugs after police conducted a stop and search. - Credit: IAN BURT

A man has been arrested on suspicion of Class B drugs after complaints from a local business.

Police conducted a stop and search on a man in his 20s in Market Place, Norwich, at approximately 5.30pm yesterday, September 30.

He was found in possession of cannabis and consequently arrested on suspicion of Class B drugs.

The male has been reported and will be summonsed to court.