Man due to appear in court after being chased through Norwich

A man on a bike pursued by police through the streets of Norwich has been fined and is due to appear in court.

Officers arrested 42-year-old Stephen Butcher of Northfields, Norwich in Riverside Road on Saturday, April 16.

The wanted man was chased by police through the city centre on a push bike before being arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Butcher is accused of burgling a business premises in King Street between April 5 and April 6.

He is also accused of one count of theft after food items worth £14.75 were stolen from Tesco on March 31.

He was remanded in custody and appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on April 18, where he pleaded guilty to theft.

He was fined £40, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and compensation of £14.75.

Butcher pleaded not guilty to burglary and was released on conditional bail.

He is next due in court on June 9.

