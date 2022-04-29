Man due to appear in court after being chased through Norwich
- Credit: Archant/Google Street View
A man on a bike pursued by police through the streets of Norwich has been fined and is due to appear in court.
Officers arrested 42-year-old Stephen Butcher of Northfields, Norwich in Riverside Road on Saturday, April 16.
The wanted man was chased by police through the city centre on a push bike before being arrested on suspicion of burglary.
He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Butcher is accused of burgling a business premises in King Street between April 5 and April 6.
He is also accused of one count of theft after food items worth £14.75 were stolen from Tesco on March 31.
He was remanded in custody and appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on April 18, where he pleaded guilty to theft.
He was fined £40, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and compensation of £14.75.
Most Read
- 1 'It's like a Netflix show': Street 'terrified' as police swoop on home
- 2 Police remain at scene of ongoing incident for over 24 hours
- 3 Man arrested after illegal firearms found at Sprowston home
- 4 Man arrested on suspicion of arson after city flat destroyed by blaze
- 5 Fears new crude graffiti trend will spread in quiet suburb
- 6 Two men arrested after fight on city bridge
- 7 Prescribed cannabis seized by police at patient's home
- 8 Sex offender took pictures of girls at sports events
- 9 City shopping centre renamed for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- 10 Multiple emergency services attend city centre incident
Butcher pleaded not guilty to burglary and was released on conditional bail.
He is next due in court on June 9.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.