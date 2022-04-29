Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
News > Crime

Man due to appear in court after being chased through Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 1:00 PM April 29, 2022
42-year-old Stephen Butcher of Northfields, Norwich was arrested in Riverside Road on Saturday, April 16 

A man on a bike pursued by police through the streets of Norwich has been fined and is due to appear in court.

Officers arrested 42-year-old Stephen Butcher of Northfields, Norwich in Riverside Road on Saturday, April 16.

The wanted man was chased by police through the city centre on a push bike before being arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Butcher is accused of burgling a business premises in King Street between April 5 and April 6.

He is also accused of one count of theft after food items worth £14.75 were stolen from Tesco on March 31.

He was remanded in custody and appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on April 18, where he pleaded guilty to theft.

He was fined £40, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and compensation of £14.75.

Butcher pleaded not guilty to burglary and was released on conditional bail.

He is next due in court on June 9.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 





