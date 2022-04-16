Man on push bike chased by police through city centre and arrested
Published: 8:13 PM April 16, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A wanted man was chased by police through the city centre on a push bike before being arrested on suspicion of burglary.
The Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team pursued the suspect through the city and the Cathedral grounds.
Despite his efforts to get away, he was eventually detained by officers.
He has been arrested on suspicion of burglary in Riverside Road.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.