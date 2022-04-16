Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Man on push bike chased by police through city centre and arrested

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:13 PM April 16, 2022
Sean Casey admitted assault two police officers.

A man was chased by police through the city centre on a push bike before being arrested.

A wanted man was chased by police through the city centre on a push bike before being arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team pursued the suspect through the city and the Cathedral grounds.

Despite his efforts to get away, he was eventually detained by officers.

He has been arrested on suspicion of burglary in Riverside Road.

