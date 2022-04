A quantity of cash and drugs have been seized after officers were called to Westwick Street, Norwich. - Credit: Norwich Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply in Norwich.

In a tweet, Norwich Police confirmed that Norwich East neighbourhood team were called to the incident in the Westwick Street area of the city on Tuesday, April 4.

A quantity of cash and drugs have been seized.

Norwich Police have been approached for more information.