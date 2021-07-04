Man arrested with drugs and baseball bat on popular city footpath

Published: 6:14 PM July 4, 2021

Items including baseball bat seized after police arrested a man on Marriott's Way in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man stopped on Marriott’s Way has been arrested after police discovered he was carrying drugs and a baseball bat.

Officers patrolling the popular path, which runs from St Crispins roundabout in the city centre through Mile Cross, Hellesdon and Drayton, stopped and searched the man on suspicion of drug related offences.

He was arrested after the search on Friday evening found a quantity of illicit drugs, cash, ‘burner’ phones and a small baseball bat.

