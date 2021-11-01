News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested on suspicion of spiking a drink released

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:52 PM November 1, 2021
Updated: 6:44 PM November 1, 2021
Police are appealing after a racially aggravated assault in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt.

A man who was arrested last weekend for a spiking related incident has been released. - Credit: IAN BURT

A man arrested in Norwich over the weekend on suspicion of spiking a drink has been released, police have confirmed.

The man was one of nine people Norfolk police arrested on the evening of Saturday, October 30, with the other arrests for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

He has since been released with no further action.

It came as increased incidents of spiking have raised concerns locally.

Chief Inspector Ed Brown said: “Such offences are serious crimes and we are taking these reports seriously.

"Officers are continuing to work with the night time economy to identify those responsible and understand the motive behind such incidents.

You may also want to watch:

"I would urge anyone that believes they have been a victim of spiking to contact the police as soon as possible.”

As well as the arrest, acting inspector Abigail Horton-Smith reported three suspected spiking incidents on Saturday night – one incident involving a drink and two by needlesticks.

