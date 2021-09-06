Man arrested in Norwich rape investigation

Breaking

Published: 3:42 PM September 6, 2021

Police were called at around 5:30am on Sunday September 5 to reports that a woman had been raped on Wherry Road in Norwich. - Credit: Sarah Burgess

A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in Norwich.

Police were called at around 5.30am on Sunday, September 5, to reports that a woman had been raped in Wherry Road.

A cordon was put in place at the scene but has since been lifted.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released while enquiries continue.

At 5pm on Sunday, one police officer was manning the cordon, though an eyewitness said the tape and car had been present all day.

