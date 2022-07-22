Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Police arrest man following reports of theft near Anglia Square

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:40 AM July 22, 2022
A man in his 40s was arrested on Wednesday afternoon 

A man in his 40s was arrested on Wednesday afternoon - Credit: David Cross

A man in his 40s has been arrested on the outskirts of the city.

Officers were called to Magdalen Street near the junction of Cowgate Street shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday.

This was following a report of a theft from a shop.

A man was arrested near Anglia Square on Wednesday lunchtime 

A man was arrested near Anglia Square on Wednesday lunchtime - Credit: David Cross

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "A man aged in his 40s was arrested in Magdalen Street in connection with the incident and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

"He remains in custody." 

A police van arrived at the scene 

A police van arrived at the scene - Credit: David Cross

An eyewitness said: "I saw police arrive at the scene with the sirens on. It caught my attention because there was a lot of shouting and there was someone on the floor."

The eyewitness then watched the van drive away a short time later.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Six fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire in Poringland.

Norfolk Live News | Video

Six fire crews and ambulance on scene of large blaze in Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Howard Nelson, who had his VW Camper Van stolen last week, is relieved to have it back after it was found in Lowestoft.

Stolen camper van discovered driving in convoy of nicked vehicles

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
The sign outside a Food Warehouse store in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

South Norfolk Council

Frozen food store gets green light to open in retail park near A47

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Businesses across Norwich have decided to close as the city reaches record-breaking temperatures

Bars and shops shut in Norwich due to hot weather

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon