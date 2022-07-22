Police arrest man following reports of theft near Anglia Square

A man in his 40s was arrested on Wednesday afternoon - Credit: David Cross

A man in his 40s has been arrested on the outskirts of the city.

Officers were called to Magdalen Street near the junction of Cowgate Street shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday.

This was following a report of a theft from a shop.

A man was arrested near Anglia Square on Wednesday lunchtime - Credit: David Cross

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "A man aged in his 40s was arrested in Magdalen Street in connection with the incident and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

"He remains in custody."

A police van arrived at the scene - Credit: David Cross

An eyewitness said: "I saw police arrive at the scene with the sirens on. It caught my attention because there was a lot of shouting and there was someone on the floor."

The eyewitness then watched the van drive away a short time later.