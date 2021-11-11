Man arrested for robbery and emergency worker assault in city centre
- Credit: Simon Parkin
A man has been arrested in connection with robbery and assaulting an emergency worker in Norwich city centre this week.
Police were called after reports of an emergency worker being assaulted in Guildhall Hill at 1pm on Tuesday, November 9.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said the assault took place while an officer was arresting a 19-year-old man in relation to a robbery the previous day.
The alleged robbery took place at around 12.30pm on Monday, November 8 in Haymarket, near to the McDonald's restaurant.
The police spokeswoman added: "He was arrested in connection with robbery and assaulting an emergency worker and has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries."
An eyewitness reported seeing lots of police activity in London Street on Tuesday lunchtime with officers in attendance near to the Jarrold department store.
A spokeswoman for Jarrold confirmed there were no reports of any incident at the store itself.
