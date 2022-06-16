Man arrested after woman stabbed in the arm in Sprowston
Published: 11:14 AM June 16, 2022
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press
A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Sprowston.
Officers were called to Mallet Close just after 4am on Wednesday, June 15, following reports of an assault.
On arrival, officers found a woman in her 30s with two stab wounds to her arm.
A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident.
He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
A witness said there were several police vehicles in the area following the incident, including an unmarked car and a forensics van.
Officers are treating this as an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the wider public.