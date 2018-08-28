Search

Man arrested in connection with 10 shoplifting offences

PUBLISHED: 07:56 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:24 08 January 2019

A man has been arrested in connection with more than 10 shoplifting offences in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt.

A man has been arrested in connection with more than 10 shoplifting offences in Norwich.

Norfolk police said the man was detained after an officer carried out a stop and search on Colman Road.

Police said on Twitter: “Following a positive stop search on Colman Road, #Norwich by PC JOHNSTONE of Earlham #SaferNeighbourhoodTeam, a male has been arrested for over 10 shoplifting offences. He remains in custody where he will be interviewed.”

