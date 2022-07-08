Man wanted on suspicion of sexual offence arrested in city
A man who was wanted on suspicion of a sexual offence has been arrested.
Officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested the male during a cycle patrol in Prince of Wales Road on Thursday, July 7.
He was wanted on suspicion of a sexual offence by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
In a tweet, Norwich Police wrote: "Whilst on cycle patrol on Prince of Wales Road this evening, officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a male, who was wanted on suspicion of a sexual offence, on behalf of CID colleagues."