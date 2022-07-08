Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man wanted on suspicion of sexual offence arrested in city

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:18 AM July 8, 2022
There have been reports of a crash between a van and a car in Norwich this morning. Photo: PA Wire.

A man who was wanted on suspicion of a sexual offence was arrested in Norwich - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A man who was wanted on suspicion of a sexual offence has been arrested.

Officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested the male during a cycle patrol in Prince of Wales Road on Thursday, July 7. 

He was wanted on suspicion of a sexual offence by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

In a tweet, Norwich Police wrote: "Whilst on cycle patrol on Prince of Wales Road this evening, officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a male, who was wanted on suspicion of a sexual offence, on behalf of CID colleagues."

