Man wanted on suspicion of sexual offence arrested in city

A man who was wanted on suspicion of a sexual offence was arrested in Norwich - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A man who was wanted on suspicion of a sexual offence has been arrested.

Officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested the male during a cycle patrol in Prince of Wales Road on Thursday, July 7.

He was wanted on suspicion of a sexual offence by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

In a tweet, Norwich Police wrote: "Whilst on cycle patrol on Prince of Wales Road this evening, officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a male, who was wanted on suspicion of a sexual offence, on behalf of CID colleagues."