Man arrested in connection with Norwich sex assault

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 January 2019

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A man has been arrested in connection with a sex assault in Norwich.

Police launched an investigation after reports a woman in her 30s was attacked in the car park area of the former Lidl supermarket site in Aylsham Road.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested in connection with the incident which happened at about 4am on Sunday, November 4 last year.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Just hours after that incident a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in an area of Earlham Cemetery.

That incident, which happened at about 6am on November 4, is not believed to be connected to the attack at the former Lidl site on Earlham Road.

A police spokesman said enquires into that incident are continuing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

