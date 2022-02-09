News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Man arrested in connection with Norwich stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:17 PM February 9, 2022
Police swarmed Magpie Road in Norwich amid reports of a stabbing.

Police swarmed Magpie Road in Norwich after a teenager had been found stabbed in Motum Road. - Credit: Francis Redwood

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Motum Road, Norwich last week.

The 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm at a property in Sprowston Road shortly before 5pm on Tuesday, February 8.

He was taken into custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and continues to be questioned.

It follows an incident on Thursday, February 3 when a teenager was stabbed in Motum Road.

The victim was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

He was later arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Magpie Road, Norwich and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The former Eastern Electricity Board site at Duke's Wharf in Norwich.

New flats could be created at eyesore site vacant for 20 years

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Zak Nelson (right) was kicked and stamped on by Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters at Molineux yesterday.

'Fans climbed over fences to escape' - City supporters attacked after...

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A Ford Focus burst into flames on Sprowston Road in Norwich yesterday.

Video

Watch: Car bursts in to flames in busy city suburb

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Hall Road Industrial Estate in Norwich

New gym gets go-ahead to open in former Homebase store

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon