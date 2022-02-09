Man arrested in connection with Norwich stabbing

Police swarmed Magpie Road in Norwich after a teenager had been found stabbed in Motum Road. - Credit: Francis Redwood

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Motum Road, Norwich last week.

The 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm at a property in Sprowston Road shortly before 5pm on Tuesday, February 8.

He was taken into custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and continues to be questioned.

It follows an incident on Thursday, February 3 when a teenager was stabbed in Motum Road.

The victim was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

He was later arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Magpie Road, Norwich and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.