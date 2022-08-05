Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man arrested in connection with city car theft

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:15 AM August 5, 2022
Carrow Bridge was closed while enquires were carried out

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the theft of a car in Norwich.

Police were called to Harvey Lane just before 8am on Friday, August 5, following reports of a theft of a motor vehicle.

Carrow Bridge, which is close to Norwich City Football Club and a main route into the city, was closed while enquiries were carried out but has since reopened.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with the incident and has been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

