Man arrested in connection with city car theft

Carrow Bridge was closed while enquires were carried out - Credit: Supplied

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the theft of a car in Norwich.

Police were called to Harvey Lane just before 8am on Friday, August 5, following reports of a theft of a motor vehicle.

Carrow Bridge, which is close to Norwich City Football Club and a main route into the city, was closed while enquiries were carried out but has since reopened.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with the incident and has been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.