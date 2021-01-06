Man arrested over human trafficking in Norwich

Published: 2:49 PM January 6, 2021 Updated: 3:21 PM January 6, 2021

A man in his 60s has been arrested in Norwich on suspicion of human trafficking.

Norfolk Police said the man was arrested on Mousehold Avenue on December 30 at about 9pm.

Norwich Police tweeted they had seized a vehicle and several thousands pounds during the arrest.

A police spokesman said: "The male was released under investigation whilst enquiries continue."