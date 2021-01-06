News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Man arrested over human trafficking in Norwich

Clarissa Place

Published: 2:49 PM January 6, 2021
A man in his 60s has been arrested in Norwich on suspicion of human trafficking.

Norfolk Police said the man was arrested on Mousehold Avenue on December 30 at about 9pm.

Norwich Police tweeted they had seized a vehicle and several thousands pounds during the arrest.

A police spokesman said: "The male was released under investigation whilst enquiries continue."

