Man arrested in NR3 after police find offensive weapon in car

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:42 PM July 11, 2022
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and drug driving in Heathgate, Norwich

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and drug driving after a car was stopped in Heathgate, Norwich - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested for possessing an offensive weapon following a traffic stop in the city.

Police officers stopped a car travelling on Heathgate in the NR3 area of Norwich on Sunday, July 10, shortly before 7pm.

A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested after he was found to be in possession of a bladed article.

He was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving under the influence of cannabis following a positive test.

He has been released on police bail until Wednesday, August 3. 


