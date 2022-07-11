Man arrested in NR3 after police find offensive weapon in car
Published: 1:42 PM July 11, 2022
- Credit: Google
A man has been arrested for possessing an offensive weapon following a traffic stop in the city.
Police officers stopped a car travelling on Heathgate in the NR3 area of Norwich on Sunday, July 10, shortly before 7pm.
A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested after he was found to be in possession of a bladed article.
He was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving under the influence of cannabis following a positive test.
He has been released on police bail until Wednesday, August 3.