Man arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at city property

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:27 PM July 26, 2022
Firefighters were called to a property in Magdalen Street this morning

Firefighters were called to a property in Throckmorton Yard just off Magdalen Street last week - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a city property.

Fire crews were called shortly before 8am on Friday, July 22, to reports of a fire at an address in Throckmorton Yard, off Magdalen Street.

Three appliances from Sprowston, Carrow and Earlham were called to the scene and crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Police and an ambulance were also in attendance.

A man in his 50s has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

He was released on police bail until August 13.

Enquiries are ongoing.



