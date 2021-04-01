Man arrested with Class A drugs and knife

Published: 5:13 PM April 1, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with drug dealing in the area around a Norwich residential street.

Police said they had taken action following numerous reports of drug dealing near to Lovelace Road.

Officers swooped on Wednesday, March 31 and arrested a man who was found in possession of a quantity of cash, suspected class A drugs and a kitchen knife.

Lovelace Road is a residential area that includes Bluebell Primary School and is close to Eaton Park.

In a tweet police said the investigation into the arrest was ongoing.

