News > Crime

Man arrested with Class A drugs and knife

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:13 PM April 1, 2021   
Lovelace Road in Norwich. 

Lovelace Road in Norwich. - Credit: Geograph

A man has been arrested in connection with drug dealing in the area around a Norwich residential street. 

Police said they had taken action following numerous reports of drug dealing near to Lovelace Road.

Officers swooped on Wednesday, March 31 and arrested a man who was found in possession of a quantity of cash, suspected class A drugs and a kitchen knife. 

Lovelace Road is a residential area that includes Bluebell Primary School and is close to Eaton Park. 

In a tweet police said the investigation into the arrest was ongoing.
 

