Man arrested with Class A drugs and knife
Published: 5:13 PM April 1, 2021
- Credit: Geograph
A man has been arrested in connection with drug dealing in the area around a Norwich residential street.
Police said they had taken action following numerous reports of drug dealing near to Lovelace Road.
Officers swooped on Wednesday, March 31 and arrested a man who was found in possession of a quantity of cash, suspected class A drugs and a kitchen knife.
Lovelace Road is a residential area that includes Bluebell Primary School and is close to Eaton Park.
In a tweet police said the investigation into the arrest was ongoing.